Matt Cardona Files For New Trademark For Podcast With Chelsea Green
Fightful reports that on May 28, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have filed to trademark the name of their new theme park podcast called ‘Majorland’.
The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; Production of podcasts; Production of humorous videos for the Internet; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; Providing non-downloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships via a website; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships for entertainment purposes; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships
