Matt Cardona Files More Zack Ryder-Related Trademarks

January 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, wrestler Matt Cardona recently filed a trademark with the USPTO on his old WWE gimmick and ring name, Zack Ryder. PWInsider reports that Cardona filed additional trademarks with the USPTO on January 19 for his old Ryder catchphrase, “WOO WOO WOO! You know it!”

Matt Cardona reportedly filed the trademark on the catchphrase in the following categories:

* Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

* Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor

* Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

