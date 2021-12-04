Matt Cardona Files New Trademark For ‘Deathmatch King’

Matt Cardona continues to troll the GCW fanbase, as he’s now filed to trademark the term ‘Deathmatch King’ with the USPTO.

The filing is for: “G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.“