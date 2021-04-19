Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Major Fest’

On April 14, Matt Cardona filed paperwork with the USPTO for the term ‘Major Fest’ for merchandising and conventions. The trademark is for:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20210100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20210100

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Arranging and conducting of conventions in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Conducting of conventions in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality in the field of professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20210100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20210100