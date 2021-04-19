wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Major Fest’
On April 14, Matt Cardona filed paperwork with the USPTO for the term ‘Major Fest’ for merchandising and conventions. The trademark is for:
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20210100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20210100
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Arranging and conducting of conventions in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Conducting of conventions in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, and toys; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality in the field of professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or collectibles personality for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20210100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20210100
