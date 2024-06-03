wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘The Complete’

June 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Matt Cardona has filed a new trademark application for the term “The Complete.” Fightful reports that Cardona filed for the new trademark on June 2nd.

The trademark is described as follows:

CLASS 41: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a podcaster and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a podcaster and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of popular culture, collector hobbies, and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of popular culture, collector hobbies, and sports entertainment; Providing online interviews featuring popular culture, collector hobbies, and sports entertainment in the field of popular culture, collector hobbies, and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading