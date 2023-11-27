wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Putting His GCW Career On The Line Against Jimmy Lloyd
Matt Cardona is set to put his GCW career on the line against Jimmy Lloyd at the company’s What Is Your Choice? show. GCW posted a clip to social media in which Cardona talked about defeating Mike Bailey at GCW’s show over the weekend before he challenged Lloyd to a “Career vs. Broski” Match at What Is Your Choice?, which takes place on December 3rd. The video confirmed the match is in place; if Cardona loses he must leave GCW, while if Lloyd loses he has to be Cardona’s “personal Broski.”
“What just happened was, I finally got a victory here in GCW,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “I beat Speedball Mike Bailey with my bare feet. I beat him at his own game.”
He continued, “You know who wasn’t in the building? You who didn’t cause any distraction? Jimmy fucking Lloyd. Jimmy, you’ve been a thorn in our side for months, and I’m going to end it in New York City. This isn’t a challenge. This is official. I talked to Brett Lauderdale. I have the big bucks, he listens to me. New York City, my backyard, me and you, Jimmy. If I beat you, you’re my personal little Broski. Tanning, meal prep, the gym. I’m fair…if Jimmy can beat me, Deathmatch Royalty leaves GCW forever.”
NYC…If I can’t beat @TheJimmyLLoyd, I’ll leave @GCWrestling_ FOREVER!!! https://t.co/lNYtTQSKv1
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More
- Seth Rollins Held Back From Confronting CM Punk After WWE Survivor Series
- Drew McIntyre ‘Stormed Out’ of Arena Following WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk’s Shocking WWE Return at Survivor Series, Punk Reportedly Signed to Multi-Year Contract