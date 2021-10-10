Matt Cardona Regains Internet Championship With Help from Chelsea Green at GCW Fight Club (Video)

Matt Cardona regained the Internet Championship at Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club, defeating Effy. Cardona got help from his fiancé, former WWE and current ROH & Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green.

The finish saw Green come down in a jacket and motorcycle helmet and dragged the referee to the outside. She then hit two low blows on Effy, leading to Cardona hitting the Radio Silence for the win. Green then removed her helmet to reveal herself and she and Cardona kissed. Cardona’s GCW career was on the line in the match.

The match likely sets up an intergender match in Cardona & Green vs. Effy & Allie Katch.

Chelsea Green hit Effy IN THE BALL SACK and Cardona wins the Internet Title back! pic.twitter.com/oaFiUQ2Bog — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 10, 2021