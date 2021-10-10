wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Regains Internet Championship With Help from Chelsea Green at GCW Fight Club (Video)
Matt Cardona regained the Internet Championship at Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club, defeating Effy. Cardona got help from his fiancé, former WWE and current ROH & Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green.
The finish saw Green come down in a jacket and motorcycle helmet and dragged the referee to the outside. She then hit two low blows on Effy, leading to Cardona hitting the Radio Silence for the win. Green then removed her helmet to reveal herself and she and Cardona kissed. Cardona’s GCW career was on the line in the match.
The match likely sets up an intergender match in Cardona & Green vs. Effy & Allie Katch.
#MOXvsGAGE @EFFYlives@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/NaWHCos7YP
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
OUCH #MOXvsGAGE @TheMattCardona@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/pWuN0ZnAVw
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
AHHHHHHHHHHHH #MOXvsGAGE @TheMattCardona @GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/QDRoNCXm3Q
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
TKO into the sleeper from @EFFYlives!! #MOXvsGAGE @GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/wepIAq6KW8
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
Chelsea Green hit Effy IN THE BALL SACK and Cardona wins the Internet Title back! pic.twitter.com/oaFiUQ2Bog
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 10, 2021
Chelsea Green thought she had internet hate BEFORE… oh now I feel really sorry for her. 🤣🤣 #GCWFightClub #MOXvsGAGE #EFFYvsMID pic.twitter.com/QPfDOPsrhI
— NailsVelzenAndNYHausen – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) October 10, 2021
The true #GCW Power Couple!!! #GCWFightClub AAAANNDDDD NEEWWWW INTERNET CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/TmeL6bt4TI
— Mike Fager (@MiracleMichaelM) October 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says It Will Take Years For Impact of New AEW Arrivals to Be Fully Felt
- Details on WWE’s Relationship With Peacock, Fox Relationship Throwing MLW’s Tubi Plans in Doubt
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear