Matt Cardona Misses GCW Fight Night Brooklyn Due to Family Emergency

Matt Cardona was unable to attend Thursday’s GCW Fight Night Brooklyn due to a family emergency. The former GCW World Champion posted to Twitter to confirm that he wouldn’t be at the event, where he was scheduled to celebrating his 38th birthday. He wrote:

“I’m sorry I’m not at my own birthday party tonight at #GCWBFN. I had a family emergency. @GCWrestling_”

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale confirmed the news, retweeting Cardona’s post and adding:

“Not a storyline Sending positive vibes to both the Cardona family and JWM family”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Cardona and his family.