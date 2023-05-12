wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Misses GCW Fight Night Brooklyn Due to Family Emergency
Matt Cardona was unable to attend Thursday’s GCW Fight Night Brooklyn due to a family emergency. The former GCW World Champion posted to Twitter to confirm that he wouldn’t be at the event, where he was scheduled to celebrating his 38th birthday. He wrote:
“I’m sorry I’m not at my own birthday party tonight at #GCWBFN. I had a family emergency. @GCWrestling_”
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale confirmed the news, retweeting Cardona’s post and adding:
“Not a storyline
Sending positive vibes to both the Cardona family and JWM family”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Cardona and his family.
