Matt Cardona Gets Acquitted for Murder in Latest Video Skit

– Matt Cardona released his latest video skit today on the ongoing saga where he’s accused of murdering Rydertaker and Persia Pirotta after allegedly blowing up their limo. Smart Mark Sterling did not show up to Matt Cardona’s legal hearing in the new video because “Tony Khan needed him today.”

Cardona’s new lawyer, Steph De Lander admits the Rydertaker glove into evidence. The glove doesn’t fit. Steph De Lander then shows a video of Cardona playing with action figures of himself and wife Chelsea Green as his alibi. Due to the evidence, the judge finds Cardona “not guilty,” and he’s released from jail.

You can check out the latest Matt Cardona video below: