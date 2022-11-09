Matt Cardona Gives His Thoughts On NWA Suspending Nick Aldis

In an interview with TJR Wrestling, Matt Cardona gave his thoughts on the news that the NWA recently suspended Nick Aldis. As you may recall, Aldis was suspended after giving his notice to the company, citing unhappiness with the product.

Cardona said: “I wasn’t sure if it was a work because of the last PPV right where there was the Billy [Corgan] vs. Nick [Aldis] thing, but apparently it’s legit. I don’t know Nick very well. We wrestled before and I felt we had great chemistry in the ring. I think he’s a total pro. I think he looks like a million bucks. He talks like a million bucks. He was the face of the NWA for a long, long time and he did a hell of a job and if he’s leaving, I mean, see you later. You know, it doesn’t really bother me. I didn’t come to the NWA to steal anybody’s spot. I came to create my own spot. So, you know, Nick did a lot of work for NWA, a lot of great work for NWA. You know, it sucks that he’s leaving, but I know he will do great, whatever he does next, but it doesn’t really affect me personally or professionally.“