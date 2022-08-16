wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Has Forgiven Blake Christian Over His Torn Bicep
– Wrestler Matt Cardona wrote on his Twitter that he’s forgiven Blake Christian over his torn bicep injury. He also praised Christian for coming to his wedding vow renewal at GCW Homecoming that took place on Sunday.
Matt Cardona tweeted, “I have forgiven @_BlakeChristian for tearing my bicep. This guy is a class act…he even showed up to my wedding AND we hugged it out! I wish him well on his future endeavors! And ladies…he’s single! #GCWHomecoming”
Cardona suffered a torn bicep injury in his match with Blake Christian at GCW Downward Spiral earlier this year.
