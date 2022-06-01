Matt Cardona Has Surgery Set For Next Week, Promises To Appear At NWA Alwayz Ready

As previously reported, Matt Cardona confirmed that he suffered a torn bicep over the weekend and will need surgery. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Cardona said that he will have surgery next Tuesday but still plans to attend NWA Alwayz Ready. He was originally scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis. The NWA has not announced what will happen with that title.

Cardona said: “The doctor is suggesting surgery, which I will be getting on Tuesday, but there is no way I’m not coming to a pay-per-view named after me. I will be there. I don’t know what exactly is going to happen and what exactly is going to go down. I’m going to be there, I’ll have the Ten Pounds of Gold with me. It’s really Billy’s [Billy Corgan] decision on what he wants to do. Part of me wanted to tape it up and work through it, but I want to be doing this for a long time. It’s probably better that I get it taken care of right now. There is no good time to get hurt and this certainly isn’t it. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, having a pay-per-view named after me, just being the King of Indies, the Deathmatch King, we have (IMPACT) Slammiversary coming up. It’s not a good time to get hurt, but shit happens.“