Matt Cardona Did Not Like Teaming With Mojo Rawley in WWE

– During a recent edition of Off Her Chops, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recalled his tag team with Mojo Rawley while in WWE when they were known as The Hype Bros. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on his pairing with Mojo Rawley: “It sucked… At first, it was an opportunity and I took it as an opportunity, went to NXT, alright, let’s f***ing go. Me and Mojo, we both f***ing tried… We were told we were going to be down in NXT for a couple of months and they called Mojo up, but that never happened. So I was doing the WWE schedule, the NXT schedule, then I ended up winning the IC Title at WrestleMania, I’m like, ‘Oh good, thank god.'”

On Cardona getting paired with Rawley again after he returned from injury: “I come back just to be with Mojo again. You’ve got to be f***ing kidding me. It’s nothing against him, I just f***ing hated it.”