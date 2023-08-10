Matt Cardona Says He Could Help Chelsea Green With WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Chelsea Green is down a partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and Matt Cardona says he’d be up to help. As reported, Sonya Deville is out of action with an ACL tear and Cardona — who is, of course, Green’s husband — was asked about the situation in an interview with James Stewart on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Stick To Wrestling.

Cardona, who has joked that he’s “one-half of one-half” of the champions previously, told Stewart (per Fightful), “I don’t know how to deal with that. I mean, I am a free agent. I am ‘The Agent.’ So if WWE needs me on Monday Night Raw to help Chelsea with those titles, I’m available.”

WWE has not yet revealed the plans for the Women’s Tag Titles following Deville’s injury.