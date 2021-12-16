Matt Cardona Says He Helped GCW Sell Out Hammerstein Ballroom

Matt Cardona is taking credit for GCW heading to Hammerstein Ballroom and helped sell it out. Cardona spoke to Fightful at WrestleCade Revenge and stayed in character; you can check out some highlights below:

On the promotion selling out Hammerstein Ballroom: “Brett Lauderdale, you’re welcome. I’m not saying that I single-handedly sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom, but I am saying If I never came to GCW, they would not have even attempted to run the Hammerstein Ballroom. That’s what I’m saying.”

On GCW potentially running venues like Madison Square Garden & the Barclays Center: “Baby steps. But I’m a big dreamer, big thinker—MSG? Barclays Center? Nassau Coliseum? I don’t know. The ECW Arena. They’ve never done the ECW Arena, have they? If they did, not when I was there. So it doesn’t count. I’ve never done the ECW Arena.”

On Effy appearing in ROH: “Because I’m involved. Really they want Effy involved, then I’ll tweet about Effy, and then maybe someone will be like, ‘Include Ring of Honor in that tweet,’ and I’ll be like, ‘No.’ Because I just tweet what I want. Because I’m the Internet Champion, two times, I beat Effy. Can we wrap this up?”