Matt Cardona on His Short Stint in AEW, His Role in Wrestling Stage Show The Last Match

– During a recent interview with Slam Wrestling recently spoke to wrestler Matt Cardona, who discussed his stint in AEW, performing in the stage show The Last Match, and more. Below are some highlights:

Cardona on his short stint in AEW: “You watch that cup of coffee I had in AEW, and while I look great, had great matches, sold a ton of merch, what was that? And I don’t regret it one bit, right? Because that’s how you learn. That’s how you grow, that’s how you adapt. So, I didn’t get signed to AEW, and it forced me to go out there and continue to do other things, which led me to GCW.”

On finding his way to GCW: “I don’t regret that AEW didn’t work out. At the time it sucked, you know? At the time, it was like, I was bummed out. Like, ‘Hey everyone else is getting signed, how come I’m not?’ But it all worked out for the best because I found Impact, which got my confidence back. And once I found GCW and did all that stuff with Nick Gage and had the death match, just everything turned around.”

Matt Cardona on his role as Alexander Swagger in the stage show The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical: “I compare him to like the best, cocky ’80s heels combined, you know? Macho Man Randy Savage, Ravishing Rick Rude. I’m like, ‘Well, I can kind of pull that off,’ and is it really acting because that’s kind of like my current wrestling character? I’m just reading some lines, wearing a different outfit.”

Matt Cardona recently returned to the ring last month at NWA 74 after recovering from a torn bicep injury.