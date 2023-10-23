Matt Cardona On Impact Returning To TNA Name, Wants To Face Adam Copeland

Matt Cardona has shared his thoughts on Impact Wrestling going back to its old name of TNA. As noted, the company announced last night at Bound For Glory that it will officially return to the old name in January at Hard to Kill. Cardona did a Q&A on Twitter and commented on the name change, his dream match and more. A few highlights are below:

On Impact rebranding to TNA: “TNA is going to be must watch pro wrestling. @IMPACTWRESTLING has great TV shows and an even better locker room.”

On his dream match: “Adam Copeland”

On his memories of competing at Empire State Wrestling: “Blown away by the large crowd and how much money I made selling gimmicks”