wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Comments On Indie Run, Says It’s Been The Most Fun Time Of His Career
Matt Cardona is celebrating his third year on the independent scene, and he commemorated it in a new post on Twitter. Cardona posted to his account and talked about how his time since he left WWE has been the most successful of his career.
Cardona wrote:
These 3 years (really 2 because of that fucking pandemic) being a “free agent” has been the most fun time of career. I don’t care how you define success…accolades, money, happiness…it’s been the most successful I’ve ever been in my career. Pro wrestling is all I’ve ever wanted to do…and I’m fortunate I’ve been able to do it for 20 years. Fuck proving people wrong. I just want to prove my fans and myself right. Everyone has a different path. Nobody…NOBODY has been counted out (by “the office”, the fans, fuck…even myself) and has come back more times than me! If you want this (or anything) bad enough, go for it! I still am. #StillHere #AlwayzReady #IndyGod #DeathmatchKing
These 3 years (really 2 because of that fucking pandemic) being a “free agent” (🤮) has been the most fun time of career. I don’t care how you define success…accolades, money, happiness…it’s been the most successful I’ve ever been in my career. Pro wrestling is all I’ve ever… pic.twitter.com/U4ER5qSzvv
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Didn’t See Cody Rhodes’ Rise To Being A Top Star, Recalls Cody Teaming With Ted Jr.
- Jacy Jayne, Natalya in Bikinis, Indi Hartwell Gym Selfie Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Sami Zayn on How WWE NXT Wrestlers Were Told They Should Want to be the Next John Cena
- Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Over Her New Look