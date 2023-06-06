Matt Cardona Comments On Indie Run, Says It’s Been The Most Fun Time Of His Career

Matt Cardona is celebrating his third year on the independent scene, and he commemorated it in a new post on Twitter. Cardona posted to his account and talked about how his time since he left WWE has been the most successful of his career.

Cardona wrote:

These 3 years (really 2 because of that fucking pandemic) being a “free agent” has been the most fun time of career. I don’t care how you define success…accolades, money, happiness…it’s been the most successful I’ve ever been in my career. Pro wrestling is all I’ve ever wanted to do…and I’m fortunate I’ve been able to do it for 20 years. Fuck proving people wrong. I just want to prove my fans and myself right. Everyone has a different path. Nobody…NOBODY has been counted out (by “the office”, the fans, fuck…even myself) and has come back more times than me! If you want this (or anything) bad enough, go for it! I still am. #StillHere #AlwayzReady #IndyGod #DeathmatchKing