Matt Cardona Says He Remains the ‘Indy God’ Until He Returns to WWE

Matt Cardona dubs himself the Indy God, and he says that he’ll remain the only one until he eventually returns to WWE. Cardona spoke with Fightful last month for a new interview and talked about his reign as the Oceanic Champion, which he won at Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea 2023, plus more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his Oceanic Championship reign: “I defended it this past Friday [March 17th] — New York City, GCW. I squashed Homicide with the help of my new muscle, Steph de Lander. She’s not here tonight because Brett was too cheap to fly her into Toronto. I’m wrestling Sexxxy Eddie tonight. He’s not worthy of the Indy God bringing my titles to ringside.”

On how one becomes an ‘indy god’: “When I go back home, when I go back to World Wrestling Entertainment, then the spot will be available. For right now, there’s only one God, and it’s me.”