Matt Cardona Gives Injury Update, Explains Stripping Blake Christian Of GCW World Title

Matt Cardona recently have an update on his recovery from injury and delved into his decision to strip Blake Christian of the GCW World Title. Cardona, the General Manager of GCW, announced at GCW Take A Picture that he was stripping Christian of the Championship after he was unable to appear at this weekend’s GCW Cage of Survivor. Christian is overseas in Japan, competing in the NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 tournament.

Cardona spoke with Fightful for a new interview where he weighed in on the topics, and you can see some highlights below:

On his injury recovery: “I’m feeling great, all things considered. It’s been a month and a half post-injury. I just came back from Cancun, Mexico. I got 400 million stem cells throughout my entire body. I guess you can call me the Stem Cell King. I’m taking this recovery very, very seriously. I’m not trying to rush to get back, but I’m also rushing to get back, if that makes sense. I need to get back out there. Luckily for me, I’ve built up, because of my work ethic and everything I’ve done; June is the busiest month I might have had in the past four years. Obviously, I’m not wrestling, but it’s all appearances. It’s wrestling shows, GCW, NWA, autograph signings, and conventions. Luckily, I had that to fall back on. This isn’t a vacation. This isn’t a six to eight month vacation while I’m injured. I’m going to do whatever I can to keep my name out there.”

On if he told Blake Christian before stripping him of the World Title: “I did not. Maybe Brett Lauderdale did. I did not inform him. We advertised this huge match for this Sunday, Cage of Survival, Blake Christian against Joey Janela for the GCW World Title. Blake Christian says, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m in Japan. Can’t make it.’ That doesn’t work here, pal. You’re the champ. If I know my schedule, this guy should know his schedule. We all know our schedules. We would never tell him, ‘Hey, leave this tournament that you’re doing great in, in Japan,’ but we’re not going to change around the entire card for Blake Christian or anybody. It’s nothing personal, it’s just business. Blake can get an opportunity at the title when the new champion is crowned. For now, the show must go on. We can’t hold up plans because Blake is stuck in Japan. It’s unfortunate. I like Blake a lot. It had to be done. It’s best for business.”

On Christian missing the show for NJPW Best of Super Juniors: “I think Blake is incredible. A hell of a performer, a hell of an athlete. He’s been a hell of a champion, but he can’t make the date. What would happen if Damian Priest said, ‘Hey, Triple H, I can’t come to Clash at the Castle.’ What are they going to do? They have this match; Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the title. It’s advertised. The fans think they’re seeing this World Title match, and then Priest says, ‘Oh, by the way, can’t make it.’ What? They’re going to strip his ass. That’s what we did, too.

“Let’s be honest. Brett Lauderdale, not the most organized promoter out there, but this show is so big and important, everyone knew about this show. Everyone on the roster had the date for this show. There are certain ones that get added last minute or things change, but this date was always set in stone in Atlantic City. There are no excuses. There is no heat on Blake. He’s doing what he has to do. He’s an independent contractor. His job is to make Blake Christian to hottest commodity possible in wrestling. I get it. That’s what I’m doing. You can’t miss shows. You just can’t. Especially when you’re the God damn champ.”