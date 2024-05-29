Matt Cardona Immediately Began To Look For Non-Wrestling Bookings After Injury

Matt Cardona suffered a torn pectoral muscle last month, but hasn’t let that slow him down. He’s still working on the independent scene, notably as the general manager for GCW. In an interview with Wrestling with Freddie (via Fightful), Cardona revealed that he immediately began to look for non-wrestling bookings once he learned about his injury.

He said: “The first 48 hours, instead of feeling sorry for myself or hanging out on the couch and watching Netflix, I was just on my calendar and my computer and my phone rescheduling my summer because I knew that I can’t just have a vacation. What shows can I do that will want to bring me in to just talk trash, do commentary, whatever. Being an independent contractor, especially on the indies, I had to reach out to every promoter like, ‘Hey guys, I can’t wrestle. Do you still want me? Cool, if not, I can find another booking’ because I’ve gotta pay bills and I’ve gotta keep that buzz alive more importantly.“