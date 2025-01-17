Matt Cardona Has Interest In a Bloodsport Match Sometime This Year

In an interview with the MMA Hour (via Fightful), Matt Cardona said that he has interest in taking part in a Bloodsport match in GCW sometime this year. Bloodsport is a hybrid of wrestling and MMA and is usually booked by Josh Barnett.

Cardona said: “I have not. We’ve been talking about it. Matt Cardona, Bloodsport debut. I think I would love it, but I would need some proper MMA training. I wouldn’t want to make a mockery of myself or MMA. I’d want to take it very, very seriously. Josh and I have talked about it. I think sometime in 2025 you’ll see that.“