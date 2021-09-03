wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Introduces ‘Spinner’ GCW Championship
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
Matt Cardona has gone Full Cena, introducing a ‘spinner’ version of the GCW Championship. Cardona posted to Twitter to note that his new version of thew title that he won from Nick Gage has purple leather, velcro, and the dreaded spinner center.
You can see Cardona’s Cena-referencing tweets showing off the title below:
The Champ Is STILL Here! pic.twitter.com/tjTgPzHFi8
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 31, 2021
The same reason ya'll can love me is the same reason ya'll condemn me… https://t.co/HljpiAdeHQ
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 1, 2021
Your time is up…MY time is NOW! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/Z0C3E5XyHb
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 2, 2021
