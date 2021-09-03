Matt Cardona Introduces ‘Spinner’ GCW Championship

Matt Cardona has gone Full Cena, introducing a ‘spinner’ version of the GCW Championship. Cardona posted to Twitter to note that his new version of thew title that he won from Nick Gage has purple leather, velcro, and the dreaded spinner center.

You can see Cardona’s Cena-referencing tweets showing off the title below:

The Champ Is STILL Here! pic.twitter.com/tjTgPzHFi8 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 31, 2021