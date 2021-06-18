wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Invades the Indies In Latest Major Vlog

June 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona GCW

– The latest episode of Matt Cardona’s Major Vlog is online, with Cardona looking at his invasion of the independents. You can see the video below, which features Cardona talking about his attack of Nick Gage and other indie moves:

