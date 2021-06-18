wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Invades the Indies In Latest Major Vlog
June 18, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Matt Cardona’s Major Vlog is online, with Cardona looking at his invasion of the independents. You can see the video below, which features Cardona talking about his attack of Nick Gage and other indie moves:
