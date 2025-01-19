– As previously reported, Matt Cardona revealed during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show that he hasn’t received a contract offer from AEW. During the interview, Cardona expanded further on the situation, commenting on his initial stint in AEW, teaming with Cody Rhodes ahead of his recent return to AEW and ROH to feud with Chris Jericho over the ROH World Title. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on never receiving an offer from AEW in 2020: “In the very beginning I came in, I helped Cody [Rhodes]. We had a tag match which we won; a pay-per-view match. I had like three shirts, two matches. Never got a call. I don’t know. To this day I don’t know. I was told the contract’s coming. After a while I’m like, ‘It’s not coming,’ and I went to (TNA Wrestling).”

On if AEW’s contract offer got lost in the mail after his match with Jericho: “We do the weeks of TV, getting great reactions in-house, social media, best-selling shirt of the week, killer match at Hammerstein Ballroom.. nothing. Maybe it got lost in the mail, I don’t know. I loved my time there, even this past time in December, I love it there. I think it’s a great company. I think it’s great for the business. I think everybody is working their ass off there but everything has to be the right situation, but I wasn’t offered anything.”

Cardona also appeared on AEW Collision on March 20, 2024, answering Adam Copeland’s open challenge for the TNT Championship. Cardona lost the match against his former WWE stablemate.