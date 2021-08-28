wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Issues Open Challenge For GCW Art Of War Games

August 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Art of War Games

Matt Cardona will defend the GCW World Title in an open challenge at GCW Art Of War Games. GCW announced on Friday that Cardona will defend the title in an open challenge at the show, which takes place on September 4th.

The show will be main evented with a War Games match in which Nick Gage, AJ Gray, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, Alex Colon and Effy will take on 44OH — Rickey Shane Page, Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only, Gregory Iron, Eric Ryan, and Bobby Beverly.

