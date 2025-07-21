Matt Cardona Joins Collector Archive Services As Co-Owner

The following press release was issued:

Professional Wrestling Superstar and Collector Matt Cardona Joins Ownership Team of Collector Archive Services (CAS)

Professional wrestler and collector Matt Cardona joins the ownership team of Collector Archive Services (CAS), the premier toy and collectibles grading company.

Joining CAS is a natural step for me. As a lifelong collector, I believe in preserving the things we love; from autographed wrestling memorabilia to rare action figures.”— Matt Cardona

Addition Strengthens CAS’s Leadership in Toy and Autographed Collectible Grading.

Collector Archive Services (CAS), the premier name in providing grading, authentication, and custom displays for action figures, autographed memorabilia, and other collectibles, is excited to announce that Matt Cardona, pro wrestling icon and renowned pop culture collector, has joined the Company as a co-owner.

The collectibles world is exploding, and grading has become the trusted standard for protecting, authenticating, and enhancing the value of collectible toys, memorabilia, and other pop culture treasures. As interest in both vintage and modern collectibles surges, CAS stands out as the only U.S.-based grading company that offers loose action figure grading for all wrestling lines, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), and Masters of the Universe (MOTU), among other loose action figures.

Cardona, known in the ring as the “Indy God” and “Deathmatch King,” is more than a wrestling superstar; he’s a respected leader in the collecting world. Through “The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast” and his co-ownership of MAJOR, an action figure manufacturer paying homage to 1980s and 90s style action figures, Cardona has helped fuel the resurgence of wrestling figure collecting.

“Joining CAS is a natural step for me,” said Cardona. “As a lifelong collector, I believe in preserving the things we love; from autographed wrestling memorabilia to rare action figures. With CAS, I can help other collectors protect their investments and showcase their passion.”

Cardona’s deep industry knowledge and collector credibility are a perfect fit for CAS, particularly as the Company continues to expand its Signature Series — a specialized service for grading autographed collectibles. CAS offers signature authentication through a leading third party authentication service and does not downgrade for signatures. Instead, the Signature Series highlights the autograph with a custom label and display, making CAS the go-to source for grading and preserving signed action figures, toys, and other pop culture memorabilia.

In addition to loose and carded toys, CAS also grades sealed and open video games, vintage trading card packs and boxes, and more—giving collectors and investors a trusted, all-in-one grading solution.

“Matt brings a unique mix of industry influence and authentic collector passion,” said Ross Barr, Managing Member and Co-Owner of CAS. “He’s helped legitimize collecting in pop culture, and now he’ll help us push the industry forward with expanded services and even greater visibility.”

As one of the fastest-growing collectible grading companies in the industry, CAS has experienced over 40% year-over-year new customer growth through June 2025, driven by the growing demand for toy grading, autograph authentication, and UV-protected preservation. CAS provides full digital archives of every graded item, complete with high-resolution images and expert evaluations—ideal for personal records, insurance, and resale.

To learn more about CAS’s toy and autograph grading services, or to explore how Matt Cardona is helping bring collectible preservation to the next level, visit https://collectorarchive.com.

✅ CAS Highlights – Top Reasons Collectors Choose Us

• ???? 90-Day Standard Turnaround – The fastest in the industry

• ???? Only U.S. Grader for Most Loose Action Figures: G.I. Joe, TMNT, all wrestling lines, and Masters of the Universe

• ???? Grading for Sealed & Open Video Games – Vintage and modern titles

• ????️ Signature Series for Autographed Collectibles – No downgrade for signatures; we celebrate them

• ???? Free Shipping from Shows – Submit at any of our events and save on shipping: https://collectorarchive.com/shows

• ????️ Custom Displays & Digital Archives – High-resolution photos, transparent evaluations, and custom display solutions

About Collector Archive Services (CAS):

Collector Archive Services (CAS) is a leader in grading, authenticating, displaying, and preserving collectible toys, including action figures, trading card packs, sealed/open video games, and autographed memorabilia. CAS is the only grading company in the U.S. offering loose figure grading for all wrestling lines, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Masters of the Universe, among other loose action figures. With its Signature Series, CAS also leads in grading and preserving signed items—celebrating, not penalizing, autographs. Learn more at https://collectorarchive.com.

