Matt Cardona Says Jon Moxley Is ‘Ducking’ Him

Matt Cardona has called out Jon Moxley, saying that the AEW International Champion is trying to avoid getting in the ring with him. Cardona has been busy in GCW and other promotions, but hasn’t faced Moxley since he lost the GCW World Championship to him in September of 2021. Cardona addressed Moxley in an interview with the Battleground Podcast, accusing the Blackpool Combat Club member of “ducking” him.

“He’s ducking me … not only have I not had a match with Moxley in GCW, I have since gotten no rematch for my GCW Championship after losing to Moxley,” Cardona said (per Wrestling Inc). “I was screwed. I had a grueling one-on-one encounter with Frank the Clown. It took everything I had to beat Frank, one of the toughest competitors in the game. Just as I’m celebrating, thinking I had won, out comes Moxley, who screws me. I wasn’t ready. Even though I’m always ready, I wasn’t ready at that moment.”

Cardona continued, “I haven’t gotten a rematch against Mox or against anyone for that title … so I think GCW’s gotta book it – or AEW – either or.”

Moxley’s last GCW match was in March at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9, where he defeated Alex Coughlin. That was in turn Moxley’s first match in the company since he lost the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club 2022 in October of last year.