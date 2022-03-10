Matt Cardona Says It’s ‘Kind Of Annoying’ Travelling With So Many Titles

Matt Cardona has found the dark side of being a collector of championships, noting that it’s “kind of annoying” to have to travel with six titles. Cardona is currently the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Internet Champion, IMPACT Digital Media Champion, NYWC Heavyweight Champion, AIW Intense Champion, and AIW Absolute Champion, and he mentioned on Table Talk how travelling with so many championships has become a bit of an issue.

“I got six right now, and I’ll admit, it’s getting kind of annoying,” Cardona said (courtesy of Fightful). “I can’t bring them all because they won’t fit in my carry-on bag with my gear and I can’t check the title. True story, a couple of weeks ago, before I won the NWA Title, I knew the next day I was going for it and there was a chance I could win it and I was going right to France. I made the promoter that I was working for, I said, ‘listen, I have two of your titles, you need to mail them home, I can’t travel with these. You have to mail them to me, pal.”

He continued, “God forbid I win this NWA Title tomorrow, and I ended up winning, thank God I had them mailed to me.’ It’s getting a little ridiculous. The bottom of my bag, it’s been dragging on the floor because it’s so heavy, now it’s starting to rip apart. I have to get a new bag. This is costing me money guys. I have too many. Do you know how hard it is? I’m not a powerlifter, of course I work out, but to lift that bag into the overhead with all the titles in there. It’s so tough.”

Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis in a rematch at NWA Crockett Cup later this month.