Matt Cardona Likes Mojo Rawley But Admits He Didn’t Want To Do Hype Bros Team

In an interview with Fightful, Matt Cardona said that he loves Mojo Rawley personally and thinks he’s talented but didn’t want to be in the Hype Bros team with him. Here are highlights:

On his opinion of Mojo Rawley: “I text Mojo [Rawley] every once in a while. I love Mojo personally. I hated working with him professionally. No, when we first started as the Hype Bros in NXT I didn’t know anything about Mojo, he didn’t know anything about me. It was Triple H, I believe it was his idea to put us together, and if it was Triple H’s idea and this was an opportunity for me, I said, “Alright, let’s do it. Let’s make this work however we can.” Actually, it’s because of going down to NXT so often that I ended up moving to Orlando. So, it’s actually all because of Mojo, really, that I met Chelsea [Green]. ‘Cause I met her in Orlando. So, really I gotta thank Mojo for all of this.”

On the Hype Bros: “He was always a hard worker and always wanted to try different things. He always wanted to learn. But, at the point where we became the Hype Bros on WWE TV, I was kind of over it already. We’d already been doing the Hype Bros for a year or so in NXT. Not really doing anything in NXT, just being there. I think the plan was to just do a couple of months and then call him up right away, but that never happened. So, I was doing the WWE stuff, nothing significant, but then doing NXT, then WWE, NXT. Just working all the time, which is great. I loved it. But, then eventually, I somehow became the Intercontinental Champion. But, the day before, I’m at Axxess teaming with Mojo as the Hype Bros. Like, do I really have to do this Axxess match for NXT the day before the biggest match of my life? Like, what if I get hurt?”

On Mojo’s ability: “He has a great promo. He can do it all vocally and in the ring I think he’s great, too. I think he’s a great, great heel. I think as a babyface he’s too annoying for me, personally. Sometimes I would literally face palm and shake my head on the apron for real when we were teaming. But, I actually love working Mojo, believe it or not. A lot of fun and he listens and he’s good. I can’t believe I just said that publicly. ‘Matt Cardona admits Mojo is good.’ He’s a big dude though. He’s big. I think, deceivingly big. You don’t look at him and see how thick he is and how tall he is until you stand next to him. Hopefully WWE will try to give him that mini-push for the twelfth time and it’ll take off.”