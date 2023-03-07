Matt Cardona Says Logan Paul Is 2022’s Rookie Of the Year

Matt Cardona has weighed in on 2022’s rookie of the year, and he says it’s Logan Paul. Cardona spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about who he would consider the rookie of the year. Cardona noted that he can’t imagine it would be anyone else as Paul, as you can see in highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his choice for Paul as Rookie of the Year: “I’m probably going to get some heat for this, but how is it not Logan Paul? I mean, what this guy has done in the handful of matches that he has had — I mean, he had a world title match and held his own against Roman Reigns.”

On Paul’s success in and out of the industry: “Plus, he has such a huge fanbase outside the WWE. If you watch his matches, it doesn’t seem like he’s an outsider. He’s an in-shape guy, very athletic, and has tons of charisma… I mean I’m sure it rubs some people the wrong way, but that’s the business, pal.”