Returning Matt Cardona Loses His First Match To Rolando Freeman At NWA 74

Recovering from a torn bicep, Matt Cardona returned to the ring at NWA 74 (per Fightful). As an element of his return, Cardona was provided an opportunity to choose his own opponent for the return match. After a rundown of potentials, including Bully Ray and a list of other rivals and enemies, Cardona selected Rolando Freeman as his opponent of choice. Unfortunately for the returnee, a rapid crucifix pin put him in the loser’s box at the end of the match. You can see a highlight clip of the aftermath below.

A SHOCKING return to action for former Worlds Champion @TheMattCardona losing to his hand-picked opponent @Rolando_NWA!! 👀 #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/NBFXqTG4yy — NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2022