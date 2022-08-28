wrestling / News

Returning Matt Cardona Loses His First Match To Rolando Freeman At NWA 74

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NWA 74 Matt Cardona Image Credit: NWA

Recovering from a torn bicep, Matt Cardona returned to the ring at NWA 74 (per Fightful). As an element of his return, Cardona was provided an opportunity to choose his own opponent for the return match. After a rundown of potentials, including Bully Ray and a list of other rivals and enemies, Cardona selected Rolando Freeman as his opponent of choice. Unfortunately for the returnee, a rapid crucifix pin put him in the loser’s box at the end of the match. You can see a highlight clip of the aftermath below.

