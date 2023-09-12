– During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Matt Cardona discussed the recent passings of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, and shared some memories of working with Wyatt in FCW and WWe. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on the legacy of Terry Funk: “You can’t even measure the things they’ve done and the legacy they’re leaving behind. Terry Funk — you know this whole GCW and indie run [of mine] … listen, I’m not comparing myself to Terry Funk by any means, but I definitely look at him for some inspiration. For the things he did for ECW and the locker room there — I’d like to do half of that, a quarter of that, for GCW and that locker room.”

Matt Cardona on the loss of Bray Wyatt: “As for Bray, man, it’s still shocking and so sad. I worked with Bray so many times, whether it was during his FCW call-up [when] he was on the road. I never did The Fiend stuff — he was always way higher than me on the card, but he was such a great guy in and out of the ring.”

On crossing paths with Wyatt several months ago while traveling: “We just chitchatted for a second and [shared] a big hug, and we’re not even that great of buddies, but that’s just the type of guy he is — just a friendly guy, a happy guy, and man, what a loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time … it’s horrible.”