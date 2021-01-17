Matt Cardona Makes His Impact Wrestling Debut At Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling gained a new bro tonight, as Matt Cardona made his Impact debut at tonight’s Impact Wrestling PPV. Ace Austin came out to demand that he be placed in the X-Division title match, but Scott D’Amore refused. Instead, he gave him a match with Cardona. Cardona won the match by disqualification when Madman Fulton interfered, but managed to fight them both off.

Cardona was released from WWE in April 2020, and briefly wrestled in AEW for a few matches, including at All Out. However he only had a limited appearance deal with AEW and left shortly after that match.

