Matt Cardona Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona AEW Rampage 12-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

Matt Cardona will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Cardona appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite ahead of his match with Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle and challenged Bryan Keith to a match at Rampage. The match has since been confirmed.

The match is the only one announced thus far for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT.

