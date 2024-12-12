wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 11, 2024
Matt Cardona will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Cardona appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite ahead of his match with Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle and challenged Bryan Keith to a match at Rampage. The match has since been confirmed.
The match is the only one announced thus far for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT.
'The Complete' Matt Cardona speaks on his #ROH World Title match at #ROHFinalBattle and issues a challenge for #AEWRampage.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/kHHkOcP26E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2024