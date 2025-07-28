Matt Cardona Plans To Milk Getting Mentioned on WWE TV

Matt Cardona was recently mentioned by John Cena on WWE TV and he plans to milk it for all its worth. During the Smackdown episode prior to WWE Night of Champions, Cena name-dropped Cardona during his own pipe-bomb promo against CM Punk. In an interview with Sports Illustrated (via Wrestling Inc), Cardona shared how he plans to get the most of the mainstream exposure.

He said: “I was at a TNA show, actually, so I was not watching. And Matt Cardona is going to milk this for all it’s worth, you know. So like, I have a t-shirt right now. ‘Hey, Matt Cardona,’ you know, right away put that up there. That weekend at GCW, I went up on the turnbuckle and said, ‘Hey, John Cena,’ you know, got that clip going viral on the internet. Like, I’m all about milking any moment I can till there’s no milk left. Do you know what I’m saying? I had no idea that was coming. I don’t know why he did it. I certainly appreciate it. John, I’d consider a friend. So maybe he was throwing me a bone. Whatever he was doing. I don’t need to ask. I don’t need to know why,” he said. “If you know anything about the promo he was doing, it was kind of spoofing the CM Punk pipebomb, where CM Punk years prior had said hello to people off camera who didn’t work there. Whether he was doing that — and then I’ve seen some other conspiracy theorists where like the MC, the Matt is supposed to stand for somebody else, and the Nick is supposed to … I don’t care. He said my name and I milked it.“