Matt Cardona Missing Tonight’s GCW Show Over Minor Injury From ROH Final Battle

Matt Cardona is out of tonight’s GCW Take Kare over a small injury that he suffered at ROH Final Battle. Cardona revealed the news on Twitter on Saturday, writing:

“Sorry…I won’t be on this GCW show tonight in Seattle. I messed up my ankle last weekend at ROH. It’s not serious and I’m feeling much better…but I think it’s smart to let it rest for another week and start off 2025 HOT!”

Cardona was set to face Super Crazy at the show.