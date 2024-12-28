wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Missing Tonight’s GCW Show Over Minor Injury From ROH Final Battle

December 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona AEW Rampage 12-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

Matt Cardona is out of tonight’s GCW Take Kare over a small injury that he suffered at ROH Final Battle. Cardona revealed the news on Twitter on Saturday, writing:

“Sorry…I won’t be on this GCW show tonight in Seattle.

I messed up my ankle last weekend at ROH.

It’s not serious and I’m feeling much better…but I think it’s smart to let it rest for another week and start off 2025 HOT!”

Cardona was set to face Super Crazy at the show.

