wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Missing Tonight’s GCW Show Over Minor Injury From ROH Final Battle
December 28, 2024
Matt Cardona is out of tonight’s GCW Take Kare over a small injury that he suffered at ROH Final Battle. Cardona revealed the news on Twitter on Saturday, writing:
“Sorry…I won’t be on this GCW show tonight in Seattle.
I messed up my ankle last weekend at ROH.
It’s not serious and I’m feeling much better…but I think it’s smart to let it rest for another week and start off 2025 HOT!”
Cardona was set to face Super Crazy at the show.
