Matt Cardona Says More Independent Wrestlers Need To Step Up

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Cardona said that he thinks that more independent wrestlers need to step up as he needs competition. He noted that he won the PWI Independent Wrestler of the Year award twice and a former WWE guy shouldn’t win that.

He said: “I’m anxious to see these people come ’cause I just want some competition. I say on Twitter to these guys and girls, somebody please step up, this is too easy! I was the PWI Independent Wrestler of the Year last year; spoiler: I won again this year. That’s two years in a row! An ex-WWE guy should not be the PWI Independent Wrestler of the Year twice; step up! Please, please, I just want competition! I’m not saying I’m the best wrestler — I’m not, but who gives a s—t about that? Nobody creates more buzz than me. Nobody has a longer merch line than me consistently.“