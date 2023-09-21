Matt Cardona, More Offer Advice to Released WWE Superstars

– As previously reported, WWE has released nine roster talents earlier today, including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Emma, Elias, and Riddick Moss. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, who was released by WWE in April 2020, commented on today’s releases on X (formerly Twitter), offering his advice to the talents, noting how this can be a new beginning for them. Matt Cardona wrote the following:

🚨 TO THOSE WHO WERE JUST RELEASED 🚨 This can be the END of your career… Or it can be the BEGINNING…… Look yourself in the mirror and decide. I promise you the work and the MONEY is out there. It’s not easy. It’s a grind. It’s a hustle. It’s frustrating… But it also can be incredibly rewarding (in more ways than one) IF YOU WORK YOUR FUCKING ASS OFF! I hope to see a lot of you down the road.

Meanwhile, Cardona’s onscreen partner, Steph De Lander, who wrestled in WWE as Persia Pirotta and was released in April 2022, also chimed in on today’s releases and offered her own advice. She wrote, “Getting released by WWE can be the best thing or the worst thing to happen to your career. The choice is yours & my success proves that.” You can see her tweet below:

Getting released by WWE can be the best thing or the worst thing to happen to your career. The choice is yours & my success proves that. — $TEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) September 21, 2023

Also, former Superstar Mike Bennett wrote:

“Today can be the worst day of your life or it can be the day everything changed. Today can be the finish line or it can be the starting line. It’s all up to you. Remember that phone call, but don’t let it define you. Your talent and your value is not determined by one person or company. Put your head down. Ignore everything you hear. And just get back to work. Immediately getting to work on the next thing in your life is a great way to deal with the emotional roller coaster you are inevitably going to feel. You can’t control what just happened but you absolutely can control how you respond to it. It’s Day 1, but you’re not starting over. You have new knowledge and experience and equity that you’ve built over the years. It’s Day 1 of the next phase of your life. I love y’all.”