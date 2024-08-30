Matt Cardona Names His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Matt Cardona has answered the oft-asked question of his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling stars. The self-proclaimed Indie God was asked his personal Mt. Rushmore of wrestling during an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel, choosing the ones that influenced his own career.

“I’m gonna do the ones that are influential to my career and my life,” Cardona noted (via Wrestling Inc). “So I gotta put Hogan on there. I gotta put Edge on there — without Edge, I wouldn’t be on this table right now, I probably would’ve been fired by WWE in 2007. I don’t know what I’d be doing, probably working in Gold’s Gym in Long Island after that.”

He continued, “Macho Man, for sure, always loved Macho Man, always loved his different outfits, and how he would always try to … he’d wear the same thing twice but you really had to do research to find out. He always had different stuff and everything matched — the hat, the glasses, the jacket … it all matched. I think Shawn Michaels, too. He was one of the first bad guys I liked and I didn’t quite know, at the time, why I liked a bad guy. Now, looking back, he was so good in the ring, he made all the matches better.”

Cardona is currently in the process of returning from injury and serving as the GM of GCW in the meantime.