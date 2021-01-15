Matt Cardona’s New Trademark Filing Hints At Potential Spinoff Of Popular YouTube Series

Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder in WWE) has filed for a new trademark that may hint at a new YouTube or video series.

PWInsider reports that Cardona filed a trademark for “MC! True Long Island Story” on Jan. 11, which is a spin on the Z! True Long Island series he had when he was with WWE.

Cardona also filed for a trademark for “Major Pod Network” which would seemingly go along with the Major Wrestling Figure podcast that he currently hosts with Impact Wrestling star Bryan Myers.

Here’s the trademark filing: