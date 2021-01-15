wrestling / News
Matt Cardona’s New Trademark Filing Hints At Potential Spinoff Of Popular YouTube Series
Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder in WWE) has filed for a new trademark that may hint at a new YouTube or video series.
PWInsider reports that Cardona filed a trademark for “MC! True Long Island Story” on Jan. 11, which is a spin on the Z! True Long Island series he had when he was with WWE.
Cardona also filed for a trademark for “Major Pod Network” which would seemingly go along with the Major Wrestling Figure podcast that he currently hosts with Impact Wrestling star Bryan Myers.
Here’s the trademark filing:
“Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, action figures, and pop culture; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, action figures, and pop culture; Production of podcasts.”
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles on the Origin of the Styles Clash, Wanting a Match with Triple H
- Batista Offering $20,000 Reward for Arrest and Conviction of Those Responsible for Cruelty Against a Florida Manatee
- Sonny Kiss Says He’s Fine After Tony Schiavone Mistakingly Said He Was Injured
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW