Matt Cardona’s New Trademark Filing Hints At Potential Spinoff Of Popular YouTube Series

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder in WWE) has filed for a new trademark that may hint at a new YouTube or video series.

PWInsider reports that Cardona filed a trademark for “MC! True Long Island Story” on Jan. 11, which is a spin on the Z! True Long Island series he had when he was with WWE.

Cardona also filed for a trademark for “Major Pod Network” which would seemingly go along with the Major Wrestling Figure podcast that he currently hosts with Impact Wrestling star Bryan Myers.

Here’s the trademark filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, action figures, and pop culture; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, action figures, and pop culture; Production of podcasts.”

