– As previously noted, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena ended SmackDown last night with his own version of the iconic CM Punk Pipebomb promo. He even mentioned former WWE Superstars Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder), Claudio Castagnoli (aka Cesaro), and Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) during the promo. Cardona and Nemeth have since responded to the shoutouts by Cena last night via social media.

Cena stated during his promo to Punk, “You’re just a loudmouth opportunist who will step on the necks of people who actually work hard if it gets you ahead. Where’s another camera? Hey, Claudio Castagnoli. Hey, Nick Nemeth. Hey, Matt Cardona. How you guys doing?”

Cardona later responded, “Hey @JohnCena.” Meanwhile, Nic Nemeth shared a gif of Sterling Archer that says, “Danger zone!” You can view their responses to the promo below.

CM Punk will get his chance at some payback for last night’s humiliation by John Cena in one week from today at WWE Night of Champions 2025. He challenges Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship at the upcoming premium live event. Night of Champions will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.