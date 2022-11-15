Matt Cardona Comments On Nick Aldis’ NWA Departure

Speaking recently with Inside the Ropes, Matt Cardona shared his thoughts on Nick Aldis and the changing dynamics involved after his choice to cut ties with NWA (via Wrestling Inc). Cardona spoke about his personal history with Aldis and the idea that he himself was a replacement for the departing talent. You can read some highlights from Cardona and watch the complete interview below.

On his own experience with Aldis as a wrestler: “We wrestled before. I felt we had great chemistry in the ring. I think he’s a total pro. I think he looks like a million bucks, he talks like a million bucks. He was the face of the NWA for a long, long time and he did a hell of a job.”

On the idea of being Aldis’ replacement for the company: “I didn’t come to the NWA to steal anybody’s spot. I came to create my own spot … It sucks that he’s leaving, but I know he will do great, whatever he does next. But it doesn’t really affect me personally or professionally.”