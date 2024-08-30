wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Not Cleared For TNA Emergence, PCO To Face ‘Mystery Monster’

August 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona says he’s unable to compete at TNA Emergence and instead a mystery monster will battle PCO. Cardona appeared on this week’s episode of Impact and said that he isn’t cleared to face PCO in the ring at Friday’s show, noting that he may have tweaked something as he trained to return from injury.

Cardona told Santino Marella that while TNA’s doctors wouldn’t clear him, he has a “Mystery Monster” set to compete in his place. TNA has since confirmed the match for the Countdown pre-show, as you can see below:

