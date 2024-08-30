wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Not Cleared For TNA Emergence, PCO To Face ‘Mystery Monster’
Matt Cardona says he’s unable to compete at TNA Emergence and instead a mystery monster will battle PCO. Cardona appeared on this week’s episode of Impact and said that he isn’t cleared to face PCO in the ring at Friday’s show, noting that he may have tweaked something as he trained to return from injury.
Cardona told Santino Marella that while TNA’s doctors wouldn’t clear him, he has a “Mystery Monster” set to compete in his place. TNA has since confirmed the match for the Countdown pre-show, as you can see below:
.@TheMattCardona's has a Mystery Monster to face @PCOisNotHuman at #TNAEmergence!
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/hBjZBGP7Bm pic.twitter.com/C4Dif2hM3F
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 30, 2024
BREAKING: @TheMattCardona's Mystery Monster will face @PCOisNotHuman at #TNAEmergence Friday, August 30 at 8pm ET LIVE on TNA+!
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/hBjZBGP7Bm pic.twitter.com/75tOWXR7RK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Origin Of The Undertaker vs. Undertaker Storyline
- Backstage Notes on WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Tour, Update on Jacob Fatu
- Xavier Woods, Grayson Waller Respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s Claim of Altercation With Randy Orton
- Backstage Note on Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman’s Brawl on WWE Raw