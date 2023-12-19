– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed a number of topics, including not getting a call about WWE return last year when WWE started bringing back many of the people who had been released in the last year or so Those returning stars who had previously been released included Cardona’s real-life wife, Chelsea Green. Below are some highlights from the interview:

Matt Cardona on rejecting a contract offer from WWE in 2019: “I didn’t take the deal because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to stay or go. It weighed on me every single day. Like what am I going to do? Am I going to stay? Am I going to go? And ultimately, the decision was made for me, thank God. Because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I knew I didn’t want to just be a guy on the roster. Even now. Like I don’t want to go to WWE or AEW and just be a guy on the roster. Been there done that. And if someone is doing that, or wants that then fine. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. It’s just not right for me.”

On not getting an offer to return to WWE last year: “I mean, I’ll be honest when all those people got rehired, I was thinking, not me? The guy who has been doing everything? What was the prerequisite to getting re-signed, not doing anything? Besides like Chelsea and like The Good Brothers, and a handful of others, most people didn’t do anything. But that’s fine. Everyone has a different path, a different story. Do you have a chip on my shoulder about that? I wouldn’t say a chip, like a little crumb. But listen, this isn’t about proving people wrong. It’s about proving myself right. My fans right. If I can convert some doubters and get some new fans along the way, so be it. You know, but I can’t have this goal of being the absolute best with like negativity driving it, if that makes sense.”

On his current run and never coming back as Zack Ryder: “I say this all the time. This isn’t my Honky Tonk Man run. I wasn’t going to just tour the indies with the headband, the glasses, Woo Woo Woo. This is like my reinvention. This is my Hollywood Hogan run. If anything. But I knew I needed to change I knew like Zack. Listen. so, so grateful for WWE. For Zack Ryder. That was my dream. I lived it. Highest of highs lowest of lows. I’m forever grateful for that time. It set me up for who I am today. But it’s over. Zack Ryder is dead. And if I ever want to go back to WWE if it was up to me, it’d be as Matt Cardona.”