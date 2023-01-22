wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Laments Not Owning Zack Ryder’s Music

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Credit: WWE

In a recent interview with Love Wrestling, Matt Cardona shared some details resulting from his run with WWE as Zack Ryder (via Fightful). During his time with the promotion, Ryder released the song “Hoeski”, and Cardona related how he doesn’t possess the rights to the track. You can read a highlight from Cardona and listen to the complete episode below.

On the ownership rights to Ryder’s song: “Believe it or not, this is the 10-year anniversary for Hoeski this week. Listen, I don’t own the rights to that song. If I did, I would definitely re-release it. But it’s not up to me…. Yeah, it’s all WWE stuﬀ. If they want to re-release it, please! But yeah, unfortunately, it’s not my decision.”

