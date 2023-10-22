Matt Cardona Not Signing With IMPACT After BFG Appearance

A new report from Fightful Select cleared up some lingering questions after Matt Cardona’s appearance at this evening’s Bound For Glory show. Cardona parted ways with IMPACT earlier in the year and sources indicated the promotion was pivoting away from utilizing the services of non-contracted talent. Cardona, for his part, is reportedly uninterested in signing with IMPACT, as his career is prospering without one to date. Fightful was informed that Cardona’s booking for the BFG show was a one-time event, although both parties seem amenable to possible future collaborations.