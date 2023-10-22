wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Not Signing With IMPACT After BFG Appearance

October 22, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A new report from Fightful Select cleared up some lingering questions after Matt Cardona’s appearance at this evening’s Bound For Glory show. Cardona parted ways with IMPACT earlier in the year and sources indicated the promotion was pivoting away from utilizing the services of non-contracted talent. Cardona, for his part, is reportedly uninterested in signing with IMPACT, as his career is prospering without one to date. Fightful was informed that Cardona’s booking for the BFG show was a one-time event, although both parties seem amenable to possible future collaborations.

article topics :

Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona, Jack Gregory

