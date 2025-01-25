wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Was Offered a New Contract Before WWE Release, Chose to Decline
In an interview with the The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Cardona revealed that he was offered a new deal with WWE before his release from the company, which he turned down. Cardona reinvented himself on the independent scene and just in the past few weeks worked shows for ROH, TNA and GCW.
He said: “I knew I was going to get fired because we got a little message from Vince McMahon like a general, like, video, the pandemic just started, April 15, 2020, best day of my life … a year prior AEW was starting up, and WWE, I don’t know if it was because of this, I think it was, they offered everyone brand new deals with a lot more money and I didn’t sign it because I didn’t know if I wanted to stay or go. Ultimately the decision was made for me a year later, when I got fired.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Goldberg Was Originally Going To Be in Four Horsemen In 1998
- More On Hulk Hogan Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rob Van Dam Says He Enjoyed His Run As ECW TV Champion More Than WWE Champion