In an interview with the The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Cardona revealed that he was offered a new deal with WWE before his release from the company, which he turned down. Cardona reinvented himself on the independent scene and just in the past few weeks worked shows for ROH, TNA and GCW.

He said: “I knew I was going to get fired because we got a little message from Vince McMahon like a general, like, video, the pandemic just started, April 15, 2020, best day of my life … a year prior AEW was starting up, and WWE, I don’t know if it was because of this, I think it was, they offered everyone brand new deals with a lot more money and I didn’t sign it because I didn’t know if I wanted to stay or go. Ultimately the decision was made for me a year later, when I got fired.”