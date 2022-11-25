wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To the Fan Who Can List All 1,500 Of His Matches
Matt Cardona has a lengthy career with over 1,5000 matches to his name, and he has an offer for the fan who can list them for him. Cardona recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and talked about how he wishes he had catalogued all his bouts. You can check out the highlights below:
On wrestling 1,500 matches in his career and his top regret: “1,500? You know what, I don’t have a lot of regrets, because you can’t live in the past, right? But my #1 regret in pro wrestling is not just keeping a notebook of every match and where it was. How easy would that have been, right?”
On his offer to fans: “I will say this, if there is a fan listening. If they can do it — and there’s no way to prove it’s 100% accurate — but if they can accurately list every single match I’ve ever had. I’m talking live events, indies, whatever. I will give them $1,000 PayPal, friends and family, if they can do it. Now, I think there are going to be inaccuracies, but I would love to see people try. And I will give $1000 cash — well, not cash. PayPal, friends and family so there’s no fees, to whoever does the best job. So I’m putting that out there right now.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
- Seth Rollins On The Formation Of The Shield, How His Relationship With Roman Reigns Has Changed
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone