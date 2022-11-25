Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To the Fan Who Can List All 1,500 Of His Matches

Matt Cardona has a lengthy career with over 1,5000 matches to his name, and he has an offer for the fan who can list them for him. Cardona recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and talked about how he wishes he had catalogued all his bouts. You can check out the highlights below:

On wrestling 1,500 matches in his career and his top regret: “1,500? You know what, I don’t have a lot of regrets, because you can’t live in the past, right? But my #1 regret in pro wrestling is not just keeping a notebook of every match and where it was. How easy would that have been, right?”

On his offer to fans: “I will say this, if there is a fan listening. If they can do it — and there’s no way to prove it’s 100% accurate — but if they can accurately list every single match I’ve ever had. I’m talking live events, indies, whatever. I will give them $1,000 PayPal, friends and family, if they can do it. Now, I think there are going to be inaccuracies, but I would love to see people try. And I will give $1000 cash — well, not cash. PayPal, friends and family so there’s no fees, to whoever does the best job. So I’m putting that out there right now.”

