wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Offers To Put GCW Career On the Line For Internet Title Rematch
Matt Cardona desperately wants his Internet Championship back, and he’s willing to put his GCW career on the line to get it. As previously reported, Cardona lost the long-held championshp of his own design to Effy at GCW GetLostALot over the weekend via roll-up. Cardona wants a chance to get his title back, but Effy had a risky condition for granting a rematch.
As you can see in the video below, Effy said that if Cardona wanted another shot at the title, he would have to put his spot in GCW on the line. Cardona responded with a video agreeing to the stipulation, and the match is set for GCW Fight Club on October 9th:
here’s a video of me not pooping where i tell cardona a chance at my internet championship requires his entire @GCWrestling_ career on the line.
atlantic city next week. the internet championship is still mine.
do you miss it @TheMattCardona?
will you miss ur #gcwuniverse? pic.twitter.com/S3YkaNCSb2
— EFFY (@EFFYlives) September 30, 2021
You’re on bro!!! https://t.co/LAODYZTo2W pic.twitter.com/LtDEkyPTY1
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Fulfilling Ambitions of Season 3, No Word Yet on Season 4, This Season’s Most Emotional Story
- Sammy Guevara Cuts Promo Following AEW Dynamite, Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee
- Lio Rush Signs With AEW, Returns on Dynamite
- MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion