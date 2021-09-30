Matt Cardona Offers To Put GCW Career On the Line For Internet Title Rematch

Matt Cardona desperately wants his Internet Championship back, and he’s willing to put his GCW career on the line to get it. As previously reported, Cardona lost the long-held championshp of his own design to Effy at GCW GetLostALot over the weekend via roll-up. Cardona wants a chance to get his title back, but Effy had a risky condition for granting a rematch.

As you can see in the video below, Effy said that if Cardona wanted another shot at the title, he would have to put his spot in GCW on the line. Cardona responded with a video agreeing to the stipulation, and the match is set for GCW Fight Club on October 9th: